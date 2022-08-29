Vote for your Week 1 MedExpress Game of the Week

MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Friday night lights will be shining bright for Week 1 of the high school football season.

With many local games taking place Friday, Sept. 2, the KALB Sports Team needs your help to determine where we will be for the MedExpress Week 1 Game of the Week. Vote at the poll below. The winner will be announced Thursday, Sept. 1.

Keep in mind, that in order to spread our coverage across our viewing area, we will try to limit each school to host one game of the week during the regular season.

Week 1 Game of the Week
Jennings @ Leesville
Carencro @ ASH
Marksville @ Avoyelles
Montgomery @ Grant
E. Beauregard @ Rosepine
