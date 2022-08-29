WATCH LIVE: Brian Kelly previews LSU season opener against Florida State

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s finally game week for the LSU Tigers and new head coach Brian Kelly will preview the season opener against Florida State with a news conference on Monday, Aug. 29.

Kelly will speak at noon and WAFB will stream it LIVE on multiple digital platforms.

Will he name the starting quarterback? Watch and find out.

Kickoff for LSU vs Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Caesars Superdome is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The 9Sports team will preview the new Tigers in a special feature called “Kelly’s Kickoff” LIVE from New Orleans an hour before game time.

