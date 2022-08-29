Woman, 88, ‘played dead’ to survive shooting that killed sister

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police are investigating after they say a gunman opened fire on his elderly neighbors, killing one person and injuring three others.

Carrie Barnhill, 88, survived the Wednesday incident with multiple gunshot wounds. She spoke from her hospital room, where she is recovering.

“I’m not fine, but I’m doing OK,” she said.

Barnhill was in town from Colorado to visit family. She says she was sitting outside with her sister, her sister’s husband, a family friend and the unnamed suspect’s sister when the gunman opened fire.

“Being military, I fell to the floor and just played dead,” she said. “You know, when you’re laying there, not knowing whether you’re going to live or die, and you’re in that situation, it’s a terrifying situation.”

Barnhill says three bullets hit one of her feet, two hit the other and one hit her leg.

“Even when the bullets was going in my feet, I did not move because being retired from the Air Force, I knew that would be a sign that I was still alive. When the police came, they wouldn’t let me look at all, but I knew that my sister was not going to make it,” she said.

Barnhill says her 82-year-old sister, Shirley Mallory, was right in the line of fire. Mallory’s husband suffered multiple gunshots wounds to his lower extremities and spinal cord, she says. The family friend was also shot and hospitalized.

Police believe the suspect then set the house next door on fire. He has not been taken into custody at this time.

Still, Barnhill says she’s choosing to forgive the man who took so much from her.

“The only way that I can find peace is I have to forgive him and go on with my life. God is not finished with me yet. So, I just thank the Lord for saving my life,” she said.

She hopes to be able to walk again in nine to 12 weeks.

