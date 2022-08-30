Attorney for Cypress Arrow whistleblower explains motivation for leaking viral videos

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Earlier this month, videos surfaced that depicted dogs being allegedly abused at Cypress Arrow K9 Academy in Lena by owner Tina Frey and her daughter Victoria Brimer. Those videos went viral on social media and on August 18, Frey and Brimer turned themselves in to authorities, both facing two felony counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The attorney representing the pair, Brad Drell of the Gold Firm, released a statement that insinuates that the videos that led to their arrests were “surreptitiously created by an employee who circulated these videos almost one week after she was terminated from Cypress Arrow” and “revenge for her firing seems to be this former employee’s primary motivation in releasing these videos”

Alicia Alsup, a former employee at the facility that was recently terminated, believes that statement was directed at her. KALB spoke with Alsup’s attorney Randall Hayes, who told us what motivated Alsup to blow the whistle on Cypress Arrow.

“Alicia’s motivation has always been the welfare of the dogs, she loves dogs, she hated seeing some of the things that were happening there,” said Hayes. “She knew that it was something that had to be stopped, and we wanted to clarify that motivation because we don’t want Tina Frey to be able to minimize what she did by characterizing her as something, some petty former employee that was mad about being fired.”

In regards to why Alsup was terminated, Hayes claims that on August 4, she refused to hide evidence of animal abuse while Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a welfare check at the facility after Alsup herself called in an anonymous tip.

“A welfare check was done, and during that welfare check Tina Frey instructed Alicia to hide an emaciated puppy, and Alicia refused to do it and that is why Alicia was fired,” said Hayes.

Hayes noted that Alsup and multiple other employees at Cypress Arrow were instrumental in the case, as he claims they were gathering evidence weeks before the viral videos were leaked. He also noted that Alsup was content with how the investigation has been handled by RPSO and that the well-being of the dogs at the facility has always been paramount to her.

RPSO told KALB that the investigation remains ongoing at this time, and will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office in the near future.

