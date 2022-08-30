Barbie honors Madam C.J. Walker, first female self-made millionaire in US

Madam C.J. Walker's Barbie doll holds her original product, Wonderful Hair Grower.
Madam C.J. Walker's Barbie doll holds her original product, Wonderful Hair Grower.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What do Jane Goodall, Maya Angelou and Rosa Parks all have in common?

They are all inspiring women, but they also have a look-alike Barbie.

Now, you can add Madam C.J. Walker to that list. She was the first female self-made millionaire in the country.

She achieved enormous success by founding a line of hair care products and cosmetics designed for Black women.

Her Barbie doll is even holding her original product, Wonderful Hair Grower.

Walker was also a noted activist and philanthropist, supporting orphanages and Black colleges, and advocating for civil rights organizations and women’s rights.

The doll is the latest addition to Barbie’s Inspiring Women series.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Mardis
Former Avoyelles deputy marshal involved in death of Jeremy Mardis requests pardon
Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
Evidence against Jordan T. Barron of Lena, La.
Lena man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Family of teen killed in 2016 car crash protest after driver arrested again, this time for third offense DUI
Three of four missing located and identified in the waters of the Sabine River
Three of four people missing from the Sabine River found and identified

Latest News

The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, incluing an assault...
Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
A man was sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent Super Bowl rings to an auction house.
Man gets 3 years in prison for scheme to sell fraudulent Super Bowl rings
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Oak Hill Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-8/30/2022