Crews start painting Superdome field for LSU-FSU

The Caesars Superdome provided video of crews painting the turf for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff featuring LSU vs Florida State.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews inside the Caesars Superdome have started getting ready for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff, featuring LSU vs Florida State.

Officials said the turf is being painted for the big game on Sunday, Sept. 4.

They added the colors in the video may not look exact because the lights are not set for a game, so things look different depending on the angle.

They want to assure fans that the LSU letters are purple and not blue, as they appear from certain angles.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

