Gov. Edwards to give update on La.’s monkeypox response efforts

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state of Louisiana on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The Governor is scheduled to join the White House Monkeypox Response Team and federal public health officials for a virtual news conference beginning at 1 p.m.

Governor Edwards is planning to discuss preparations ahead of Southern Decadence in New Orleans this weekend.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Mardis
Former Avoyelles deputy marshal involved in death of Jeremy Mardis requests pardon
Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
Evidence against Jordan T. Barron of Lena, La.
Lena man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Family of teen killed in 2016 car crash protest after driver arrested again, this time for third offense DUI
Three of four missing located and identified in the waters of the Sabine River
Three of four people missing from the Sabine River found and identified

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Sen. Bill Cassidy sat down with News Channel 5 during a visit with Central Louisiana...
KALB Exclusive: Sen. Cassidy addresses climate initiatives, disaster mitigation as hurricane season looms
Sen. Cassidy speaks on low carbon initiatives, infrastructure at NRBIA