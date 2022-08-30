Jesuit High School closed due to ‘potential’ threat, source says

By Jesse Brooks and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A school source has confirmed with Fox 8 that Jesuit High School is closed Tuesday (Aug. 30) due to what was described as a “potential” threat.

Students who were already on campus have been instructed to leave and those arriving have been informed not to come to campus.

Law enforcement was seen outside of Jesuit High campus buildings Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

