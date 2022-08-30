Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating or identifying the owner of a vehicle seen in surveillance footage.

The suspect is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting incident at a local Leesville business.

Authorities say the vehicle should have a Texas license plate.

The Leesville Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 337-238-0331 and press “0″ for the dispatcher. Callers can remain anonymous if they so choose.

