Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating or identifying the owner of a vehicle seen in surveillance footage.

The suspect is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting incident at a local Leesville business.

Authorities say the vehicle should have a Texas license plate.

The Leesville Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 337-238-0331 and press “0″ for the dispatcher. Callers can remain anonymous if they so choose.

