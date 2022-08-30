Man paddles down river in hollowed-out pumpkin

Duane Hansen made a trip down the Missouri River to celebrate his 60th birthday.
Duane Hansen made a trip down the Missouri River to celebrate his 60th birthday.(NEWSCHANNEL NEBRASKA)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (CNN) – A man in Nebraska is going for a big, orange world record.

Duane Hansen hopes Guinness World Records will certify his trip down the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin as the longest such trip ever.

He paddled 38 miles in the pumpkin Saturday to celebrate his 60th birthday.

He set out from the city of Bellevue around 7:30 a.m. and arrived in Nebraska City about 11 hours later.

The makeshift vessel had the name S.S. Berta written on the back and a cup holder carved in the hull.

The previous Guinness World Record for the longest journey by pumpkin boat was 25.5 miles.

A spokesperson for Guinness World Records said they have gotten Hansen’s application for the title and are awaiting evidence to review it.

Berta the pumpkin weighed 846 pounds.

