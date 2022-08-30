Manhunt underway after double murder suspect escapes

Cass County, TX (KPLC) - Double murder suspect, Charles Spraberry, escaped from the Cass County Jail around 8:00 p.m. Monday.

A search is underway in the area of Linden, Texas, authorities said.

Spraberry escaped the jail using a handmade knife, according to authorities.

Spraberry is accused of murdering two individuals who were found in a burned trailer in March of this year.

He was originally arrested in Beauregard Parish where he was found after an active search of the area.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.