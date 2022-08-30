Manhunt underway after double murder suspect escapes

Double murder suspect, Charles Spraberry, escaped from the Cass County Jail around 8:00 p.m. on...
Double murder suspect, Charles Spraberry, escaped from the Cass County Jail around 8:00 p.m. on August 29.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Cass County, TX (KPLC) - Double murder suspect, Charles Spraberry, escaped from the Cass County Jail around 8:00 p.m. Monday.

A search is underway in the area of Linden, Texas, authorities said.

Spraberry escaped the jail using a handmade knife, according to authorities.

Spraberry is accused of murdering two individuals who were found in a burned trailer in March of this year.

He was originally arrested in Beauregard Parish where he was found after an active search of the area.

