NSU prepares for first trip to Montana since 2004

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Week 1 for the Northwestern State Demons will certainly present some new challenges as the team will travel to Montana to face the Grizzlies for the first time since the 2004 FCS Playoffs.

Despite it being the first game of the season, Demons Head Coach Brad Laird is already expecting a playoff atmosphere.

“We’ll talk about the atmosphere and what to expect,” said Coach Laird. “Montana has an electric atmosphere, and we are excited about that. They’ll have 25,000 there, and it’s like they are right on top of you.”

Montana will be one of seven matchups for the Demons away from Turpin Stadium, with other non-conference road games featuring Grambling, Southern Miss and Eastern Illinois. The motto for Coach Laird entering his 5th season at his alma mater is “win the trip.”

“A lot of our guys have never been on a plane,” said Coach Laird. “99 percent of our guys have not been to Montana, so in order for us to get to where we want to get to, we have to see where we are, and I think this gives us a measuring stick from where this program is and where we want to be in December come playoff time.”

The Demons will be traveling to Missoula, Mont. for the fourth time in school history. NSU has lost the previous three matchups. Kickoff will be on Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.

