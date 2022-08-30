Trial for Brandon Francisco allowed to move forward after La. Supreme Court decision

Louisiana Supreme Court denies writ filed by Rapides DA’s Office in attempt to introduce prior conviction
Brandon Francisco
Brandon Francisco(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office / MGN)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has denied a writ filed by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office in the Brandon Francisco case and lifted a stay that was in place, allowing his trial to move forward.

Francisco, 36, of Mansura, is charged with attempted second-degree murder for a Dec. 24, 2018 shooting near Cheneyville, which court documents state involved an alleged outstanding drug debt.

Before jury selection began last week for Francisco’s trial, Judge Greg Beard granted a state motion to allow in evidence of a prior conviction of Francisco’s for attempted second-degree murder. In that case, Francisco pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend upwards of 20 times in Avoyelles Parish in 2007.

Francisco’s defense attorney, Tiffany Sanders, filed a writ with the Third Circuit Court of Appeal to review Judge Beard’s decision because she believed the cases were too different - one was domestic and one allegedly involved drugs. The Third Circuit sided with Sanders.

Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano and Brian Cespiva filed a writ with the Louisiana Supreme Court after the Third Circuit decision was announced, asking the higher court to review the appellate court’s decision. The Louisiana Supreme Court agreed to review the case but issued a stay, which put the brakes on the trial just two hours into jury selection last Wednesday.

Roughly a week later, the Louisiana Supreme Court announced its decision. In a 4-3 vote, the court denied the writ filed by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office and sided with Francisco’s defense. We’re told a reason was not given. That means the trial is able to move forward, but because of the disruption, the attorneys will need to meet with Judge Beard to determine a path forward.

Francisco has also been named a person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, Louisiana. That case remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Mardis
Former Avoyelles deputy marshal involved in death of Jeremy Mardis requests pardon
Evidence against Jordan T. Barron of Lena, La.
Lena man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
Family of teen killed in 2016 car crash protest after driver arrested again, this time for third offense DUI
Three of four missing located and identified in the waters of the Sabine River
Three of four people missing from the Sabine River found and identified

Latest News

Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect
Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Oak Hill Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-8/30/2022
Gov. Edwards to give update on La.’s monkeypox response efforts
Double murder suspect, Charles Spraberry, escaped from the Cass County Jail around 8:00 p.m. on...
Manhunt underway after double murder suspect escapes