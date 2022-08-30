Youth justice advocates speak out about future of juvenile offender placement

Youth justice advocates are holding a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State...
Youth justice advocates are holding a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand more than just a pause on transferring youth violent offenders to Angola.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand more than just a pause on transferring youth violent offenders to Angola.

In July, Governor John Bel Edwards announced plans to move about 25 teenagers from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth after numerous escapes and riots within the past year.

On Tuesday, the advocates also held a car caravan from the Office Of Juvenile Justice to the capitol building. That is where they delivered more than 1,000 petitions from Louisiana citizens who have concerns about the transfer to Angola.

Governor Edward’s office responded to the press conference with the below statement:

Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol.
