Youth justice advocates speak out about future of juvenile offender placement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand more than just a pause on transferring youth violent offenders to Angola.

In July, Governor John Bel Edwards announced plans to move about 25 teenagers from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth after numerous escapes and riots within the past year.

On Tuesday, the advocates also held a car caravan from the Office Of Juvenile Justice to the capitol building. That is where they delivered more than 1,000 petitions from Louisiana citizens who have concerns about the transfer to Angola.

Governor Edward’s office responded to the press conference with the below statement:

Gov. Edwards understands that the advocates and families of the young offenders have concerns about this process, which is why members of his office and the Office of Juvenile Justice have met with them and will continue to do so. Ensuring the safety of the youth and staff is a top priority. While we continue to explore all available options, transferring the youth to the Angola facility is the best short term option available at this time, but no youth will be transferred to the temporary facility until everything is in place to ensure they receive proper care. The new temporary facility will be a more secure location that will operate under the guidelines of OJJ outfitted with the properly trained staff, and the youth will continue receiving the programs currently being provided from rehabilitative services to education and mental health. We are working to implement comprehensive plans, both short and long term, but this is a complex process and many factors must be taken into consideration. That work is happening and more details will be released as the plans are finalized.

