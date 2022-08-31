ASH’s Coach Bachman believes Cenla has a bunch of talent

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The talent in Cenla sports sometimes goes unnoticed because some may pay more attention to other cities in the state of Louisiana.

But, there are guys that went to local high schools in this area, like DJ Chark and John LeGlue, who are in the NFL.

Then you have athletes that are freshmen in huge colleges and universities, such as Riley Cloud at the University of Arkansas and Ethan Frey at LSU.

There is current talent like Tackett Curtis, who committed to the University of Southern California, and Jake Smith, who will attend Louisiana Tech.

ASH Trojans Head Coach Thomas Bachman said that it takes more than just athletes performing well in their respective sports. The guys behind the scenes must do their job as well to help these athletes accomplish their goals and dreams.

“We are excited to see the progress that we make as we move forward,” said Bachman. “The biggest thing is trying to get guys to understand it’s a difference in having teams every year and building programs. I think that Central Louisiana can be one of those places if we continue to move forward and not be content with previous success.”

