Female baggage handler killed in undisclosed incident at New Orleans airport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is dead following an undisclosed incident at the New Orleans airport, a spokesperson says.

According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, the 26-year-old, identified by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office as Jermani Thompson, was injured Tuesday (Aug. 30) around 10 p.m on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.

Officials did not disclose what happened or what kind of injuries she sustained.

Thompson, an employee of GAT Airline Ground Support, was transported to a hospital where she died.

“We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

