Ford, Chark represent Cenla on current NFL rosters

(KALB) - Two athletes from Central Louisiana found themselves on an NFL roster after the teams were required to cut down their unit to 53 players on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Former Pineville Rebel Cody Ford and former ASH Trojan DJ Chark will be representing Central Louisiana on their teams’ 53-man rosters. Ford, an offensive lineman, was recently traded from Buffalo to Arizona for a 2023 5th-round pick where he will be reunited with Kyler Murray, who he played with at Oklahoma.

In the off-season, Chark signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Detroit Lions. The 2019 pro-bowler saw limited action in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars after only playing in four games due to a broken ankle.

In other NFL news with ties to Central Louisiana, the Pittsburgh Steelers released former Menard and Tulane offensive lineman John Leglue. Leglue started in five games for the Steelers last season and was believed to play a role on the line in 2022. Leglue could find himself with another NFL franchise soon.

Former Peabody running back Jalen Richard is still trying to find his next NFL home. Richard signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He would spend the next six seasons with the Raiders, most recently seeing action in 10 games in 2021.

Most recently, the Steelers worked out Richard in early August.

