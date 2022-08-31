Ford recalls pickups, cars to fix cloudy rear camera lens

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all...
The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver.

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.

Ford says the anti-reflective lens on the cameras can degrade, causing a cloudy image. The company says it has more than 8,800 warranty reports in the U.S. due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to owners. Ford will notify owners by letter starting Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Mardis
Former Avoyelles deputy marshal involved in death of Jeremy Mardis requests pardon
Evidence against Jordan T. Barron of Lena, La.
Lena man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Cypress Arrow Kennel and K9 Academy in Lena, La.
Attorney for Cypress Arrow whistleblower explains motivation for leaking viral videos
Double murder suspect, Charles Spraberry, escaped from the Cass County Jail around 8:00 p.m. on...
Manhunt underway after double murder suspect escapes

Latest News

broadband internet
Gov. Edwards, state leaders to participate in Inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit
FILE - Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the...
Princess Diana’s death stunned the world — and changed the royals
It's been 25 years since the royal died in a Paris car crash. People gather at a nearby spot to...
Princess Diana remembered in Paris
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate