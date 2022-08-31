Former Ball police officer pleads ‘not guilty’ to simple burglary, malfeasance in office charges

Randall Wayne Wilmore
Randall Wayne Wilmore(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Ball police officer, who is accused of burglarizing businesses in town, has pleaded “not guilty” to multiple simple burglary and malfeasance in office charges, among others.

35-year-old Randall Wilmore was arraigned Wednesday on eight counts of “simple burglary,” a count of “attempted simple burglary,” nine counts of “malfeasance in office,” three counts of theft of a motor vehicle and a count of obstruction of justice.

He entered “not guilty” pleas to all of the charges alongside his attorney, James Word.

Wilmore was arrested back in February by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after he became a suspect in several burglary investigations.

He has a pre-trial set for December 14. Gerry Weeks is prosecuting for the state. The case is being heard by Judge Chris Hazel.

