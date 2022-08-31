INTERVIEW: LCU Wildcats’ Micah Dunn & Tyren Young discuss week one matchup

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats will open their season against Southwestern Assemblies of God University on September 3.

Wildcats receiver Micah Dunn and defensive back Tyren Young stopped by the studio to talk about the challenges they face heading into week one.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Mardis
Former Avoyelles deputy marshal involved in death of Jeremy Mardis requests pardon
Evidence against Jordan T. Barron of Lena, La.
Lena man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Forest Hill man killed in Avoyelles Parish motorcycle crash
Family of teen killed in 2016 car crash protest after driver arrested again, this time for third offense DUI
Three of four missing located and identified in the waters of the Sabine River
Three of four people missing from the Sabine River found and identified

Latest News

Tyler Johnson Commit
Nat Central’s OL Tyler Johnson to announce college commitment live on KALB
ASH’s Coach Bachman believes Cenla has a bunch of talent
ASH’s Coach Bachman believes Cenla has a bunch of talent
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during pregame warmups before an...
Saints trade Ceedy Deuce, release Ian Book