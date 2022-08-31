LSU set to have alternating offensive captains; Kelly names kick/punt returner

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly has decided to have alternating offensive captains each week and he explained why on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

“It was scattered from an offensive perspective,” said Kelly. “We probably had 15 guys on offense getting votes. So, I felt the best way to do it was to nominate somebody from week to week on the offensive side of the ball. So, we’d continue to gain the opportunity to build leadership on offense and give guys the opportunity to represent the offensive side of the ball as a captain as well.”

The team’s top vote-getters for permanent captains are three defenders. They were announced and introduced Tuesday.

RELATED: Brian Kelly announces Ojulari, Gaye, and Jones Jr as team captains

The Allstate Louisiana Kickoff game was announced as a sellout on Wednesday.

Kelly also named wide receiver Malik Nabers as his kickoff and punt returner for Sunday against Florida State.

Running back John Emery Jr. is expected to be in street clothes for the game while serving an additional two-game academic suspension after missing the 2021 season.

The Destrehan native was recently a guest on the Jordy Culotta Show to discuss his fate.

Our LIVE LSU football preseason special in the Superdome, called “Kelly’s Kickoff,” can be Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. right before 60 Minutes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is asking for help in identifying these suspects.
Coca-Cola driver safe after being briefly taken by two armed suspects, police also search for a second stolen vehicle
Jeremy Mardis
Former Avoyelles deputy marshal involved in death of Jeremy Mardis requests pardon
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Evidence against Jordan T. Barron of Lena, La.
Lena man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found