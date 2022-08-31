Nat Central’s OL Tyler Johnson to announce college commitment live on KALB

Tyler Johnson Commit
Tyler Johnson Commit(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A college commitment is a special time for any high school athlete as they get to share with friends and family where they will spend their college career.

One of the best recruits currently in Central Louisiana is Nat Central’s offensive lineman Tyler Johnson. Currently, Johnson has offers from ULL, Texas Tech, Baylor, Missouri, Kansas State, Liberty and Louisiana Tech among others.

KALB is honored to be able to share Johnson’s commitment with him and his family.

Johnson will be making his college decision live during KALB’s 6 p.m. newscast on Saturday, Sept. 17. Johnson will be joined by friends and family in the studio for the announcement.

For anyone unable to watch the newscast that day, News Channel 5 will work to set up a stream for the live announcement as well.

The KALB Sports Team is excited to be a part of this announcement and we wish Johnson and his family the best of luck in his future playing career.

