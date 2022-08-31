Pistol, marijuana found in vehicle on Pineville High School campus

Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish School Board, during a routine visit from RPSO and their drug-detecting dogs, marijuana and a pistol were found inside a vehicle on Pineville High School’s campus on Wednesday morning.
Three students were occupying the vehicle in question. RPSB said the dogs also found a small amount of marijuana on another student as well.
RPSB released the following statement on the incident:
