Pistol, marijuana found in vehicle on Pineville High School campus

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish School Board, during a routine visit from RPSO and their drug-detecting dogs, marijuana and a pistol were found inside a vehicle on Pineville High School’s campus on Wednesday morning.

Three students were occupying the vehicle in question. RPSB said the dogs also found a small amount of marijuana on another student as well.

RPSB released the following statement on the incident:

Four students total were involved in RPSO’S cooperative visit, and appropriate disciplinary action of the students was taken based on the Rapides Parish School Board Policy. All appropriate parties and family members have been notified of today’s incidents. No students or employees were in any danger during the routine visit. As the Rapides Parish School System, we are relentlessly committed to providing a safe and enriching learning environment for all of our schools. We are thankful for the wonderful work and cooperation that RPSO continues to show in its diligence in protecting our students and employees. We look forward to more routine visits given by RPSO in PHS and in all of our schools. It’s the shared purpose of student and employee safety between the Rapides Parish School District, RPSO, and others that help show the world that Rapides Parish is truly better together.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.