Pittsburgh Steelers sign John Leglue to the practice squad

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KALB) - Just a day after the Pittsburgh Steelers released former Menard offensive lineman John Leglue to make room for the 53-man roster, the team signed Leglue to the practice squad.

This is the second time Leglue has been signed to the Steelers practice squad. After going undrafted in 2019, Leglue signed with the Denver Broncos before spending time with the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

Leglue would end up signing with Pittsburgh at the end of 2020 and would find his way on the practice squad after being cut. After plenty of injuries to the Steelers’ offensive line and COVID-19 concerns, Leglue was promoted to the 53-man active roster and would take his first naps in the NFL last season in the Steelers’ Week 13 game against Baltimore.

Leglue started five games in 2021 for Pittsburgh. Offensive line concerns have been a big storyline throughout Steelers’ camp, so Leglue could find himself back on the active roster once again this season.

