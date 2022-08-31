Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location

PINEVILLE, La. - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to celebrate the opening of its first Pineville location!

Located at 2995 Cottingham Expwy., Pineville’s first Raising Cane’s will be one of the anchors in an up-and-coming shopping center. The new restaurant will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 7, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. featuring Mayor Rich Dupree and members of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s to Pineville to help spur more growth and everyone can learn about our ONE LOVE®,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Billy Mick. “From the two-lane drive-thru to the outdoor patio, to our planned community initiatives, everyone in town will find a place and a reason to enjoy our craveable chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries and addictive Cane’s sauce!”

“Caniacs” will want to join the celebration early because Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky 20″ drawing to award 20 Customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8 and 9 a.m. and will announce the winners sometime during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Caniacs must be present to win. The first 100 dine-in Customers to order a Combo Meal will also receive a commemorative Cane’s T-shirt and The Box Combo® gift card to use on their next visit.

Joining in on the fun will be the Pineville High School Marching Band playing live music with the school’s award-winning cheerleaders cheering and welcoming Customers. Caniacs will also be able to play corn hole, spin a prize wheel and enjoy more grand opening fun outside throughout the event.

The new restaurant will feature a dual-lane drive-thru and outdoor patio, making it easy for Caniacs to grab The Box Combo® or a hand-squeezed Lemonade on the go or enjoy outside with a scenic view.

Raising Cane’s will serve Customers through its mobile app, drive-thru, takeout and dine-in. Open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 a.m., Raising Cane’s will be the perfect destination for lunch, dinner and late-night meals. This will mark Raising Cane’s 64th location in Louisiana.

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

