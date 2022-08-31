Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices

FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.(StockMonkeys.com/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is reportedly raising its membership fees.

The Walmart-owned warehouse chain informed members Wednesday that it was raising both its annual basic Club fee from $45 to $50 and its Plus membership fee from $100 to $110, with the changes taking effect Oct. 17, according to multiple media reports.

It’s the first time in nine years that Sam’s Club has increased the Club fee, and the first time the chain has increased the Plus fee since introducing it in 1999.

CNBC reports Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay said in the message to members Wednesday that the company is “mindful of the financial pressure on wallets right now,” and that Sam’s Club will reimburse the fee increase this year in the form of Sam’s Cash, which can be used in stores.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Mardis
Former Avoyelles deputy marshal involved in death of Jeremy Mardis requests pardon
Evidence against Jordan T. Barron of Lena, La.
Lena man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
APD is asking for help in identifying these suspects.
Coca-Cola driver safe after being briefly taken by two armed suspects, police also search for a second stolen vehicle

Latest News

robotext
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law
FILE - A fire truck is seen hanging over the edge of the water propped against a bridge on...
Kentucky flood victims to get up to 300 donated trailers from Louisiana
Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop
FILE - The facade of the New York Stock Exchange.
Stocks end lower in choppy trading, on pace for weekly loss