Stocks end lower in choppy trading, on pace for weekly loss

(AP) - Stocks closed lower in another day of choppy trading on Wall Street, on pace for a weekly loss after several days of declines.

Losses in technology and retail stocks outweighed gains in communications and other sectors.

The S&P 500 lost nearly 1% Wednesday after wavering between gains and losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also lost ground.

Bed Bath & Beyond lost almost a quarter of its value after announcing a major restructuring and a stock sale.

Treasury yields were mixed and energy prices fell.

The market closed August broadly lower after surging in July.

