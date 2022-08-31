Stocks end lower in choppy trading, on pace for weekly loss

FILE - The facade of the New York Stock Exchange.
FILE - The facade of the New York Stock Exchange.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stocks closed lower in another day of choppy trading on Wall Street, on pace for a weekly loss after several days of declines.

Losses in technology and retail stocks outweighed gains in communications and other sectors.

The S&P 500 lost nearly 1% Wednesday after wavering between gains and losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also lost ground.

Bed Bath & Beyond lost almost a quarter of its value after announcing a major restructuring and a stock sale.

Treasury yields were mixed and energy prices fell.

The market closed August broadly lower after surging in July.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Mardis
Former Avoyelles deputy marshal involved in death of Jeremy Mardis requests pardon
Evidence against Jordan T. Barron of Lena, La.
Lena man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
APD is asking for help in identifying these suspects.
Coca-Cola driver safe after being briefly taken by two armed suspects, police also search for a second stolen vehicle

Latest News

robotext
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law
FILE - A fire truck is seen hanging over the edge of the water propped against a bridge on...
Kentucky flood victims to get up to 300 donated trailers from Louisiana
Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop