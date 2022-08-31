Stocks end lower in choppy trading, on pace for weekly loss
Published: Aug. 31, 2022
(AP) - Stocks closed lower in another day of choppy trading on Wall Street, on pace for a weekly loss after several days of declines.
Losses in technology and retail stocks outweighed gains in communications and other sectors.
The S&P 500 lost nearly 1% Wednesday after wavering between gains and losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also lost ground.
Bed Bath & Beyond lost almost a quarter of its value after announcing a major restructuring and a stock sale.
Treasury yields were mixed and energy prices fell.
The market closed August broadly lower after surging in July.
