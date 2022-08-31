WATCH: Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards is joining the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Louisiana Internet for All Summit at the Hotel Bentley with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana.

Watch it here:

NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke starts the summit with a fireside chat and an Internet for All announcement. The program also includes an overview of the NTIA’s grant programs and the ConnectLA GUMBO grants’ impact around the state.

Officials from all levels of state, local and federal government are in attendance, as well, with Sen. Bill Cassidy set to give remarks.

