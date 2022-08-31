What the Alexandria City Council redistricting process could mean for voters come election time

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Redistricting for the Alexandria City Council’s district lines occurs every 10 years following the U.S. Census.

The Rapides Area Planning Commission has been working for several months to create a new map that accurately represents the population change of the city over the last decade. As a whole, the City of Alexandria saw a population decline of approximately 2,000 residents, but breaking it down district by district, three of the five districts declined in population as well.

Districts 1, 2 and 3 all saw a decline in population, while Districts 4 and 5 grew pointing at a trend of more people moving towards LA 28 West.

Matt Johns, the Executive Director of the Rapides Area Planning Commission, said the ideal population is 9,055 residents in each of the five districts. Currently, District 1 has the fewest number of residents with 7,820, while District 5 has the most with 10,867.

“You really know starting out in Districts 1, 2 and 3, you have to find a way to get a population into those, so those districts are going to have to grow. Districts 4 and 5 will have to give up some area to make that work,” said Johns.

The current proposed map has four of the five districts all within 100 residents of that 9,055 goal, but there is an outlier. District 5, represented by Chuck Fowler, has around 700 fewer residents than that mark on the proposed map. City Council President Catherine Davidson said this was a result of the city not wanting to split up the precincts and an expected population growth over the next several years with subdivisions popping up near Versailles Blvd.

“I think what it lets us see is the projection for the future and how you go and address and start to allocate assets to different parts of the city to be sure that we aren’t falling apart,” said Davidson.

A new district map does not address the concerns over police zoning, but the proposed district line could impact who represents certain areas of the city at City Hall. Several streets and neighborhoods now fall under a new district in the proposed map, a decision that Davidson said was challenging to create equal districts not only in population size but in demographics as well.

“What you want is a diverse district everywhere,” said Davidson. “We certainly don’t have that. It’s a hard way to do it. We wanted to stay as far away from gerrymandering as possible.”

The proposed maps are currently on display at Alexandria City Hall and will be until Tuesday, Aug. 6. Residents can see the map currently in use and the proposed map to see if they would be impacted by the change.

If the city council does approve the map, it would not affect this year’s election. The map would not go into effect until elections starting in 2023. According to the proposed map, Davidson would be impacted directly as her address would switch over from District 4, which she represents, to District 3. However, any council member whose district would change due to redistricting would be allowed to complete their term in office.

At the next council meeting scheduled for Sept. 6, the council will hold a public hearing to allow for feedback on the new proposed maps. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.