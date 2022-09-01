Alexandria Police Union to hold closed mayoral forum to address public safety, rising crime concerns

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, September 1, at 6:30 p.m., the Alexandria Police Officers Association will be sitting down with the city’s mayoral candidates for a forum to address public safety concerns, including rising crime rates.

KALB has learned that the forum will not be open to the public due to it being a closed meeting. The media did receive an invite to the forum, but News Channel 5 was told if we would attend, we would only be allowed to listen to the candidates’ opening remarks, but would have to leave when the questions started.

The union will be asking 10 questions to the candidates. While we were unable to know exactly what questions will be asked, KALB did confirm that the questions will be related to public safety, operational procedures at APD and addressing the rising crime rates.

News Channel 5 did learn that all five mayoral candidates were extended an invitation. Current Mayor Jeff Hall, former mayor Jacques Roy, City Council President Catherine Davidson, local business owner Lorenzo Davis Sr. and local teacher Harry Hayes are all running for the city’s top seat.

We did learn prior to the meeting that one candidate told the union they were unable to attend the forum, but they were extended a virtual option to be able to participate. We were not told which candidate said they were unable to attend.

News Channel 5 will be speaking to the attorney representing the union for more information on the forum and why it was closed off to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

