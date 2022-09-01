Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1

Circle K Discount
Circle K Discount(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Circle K gas station locations are participating in a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1, 2022.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.

According to the company, there is no limit on the number of gallons that can be purchased. The company said the price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time.

Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the discount.

Alexandria Locations:

  • 3717 Jackson Street
  • 5819 Masonic Drive
  • 4029 Jackson Street Ext.
  • 730 MacArthur Drive

Pineville Locations:

  • 2888 Hwy 28 East
  • 3432 Monroe Hwy

CLICK HERE for a full map of locations.

