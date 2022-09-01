Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - On Aug. 31, the CEO and general manager of DEMCO, Randy Pierce, informed customers that the company’s board of directors has entered into a dispute with Cleco Power over “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel cost charges for operations at their Dolet Hills Power Station (DHPS) in Mansfield.

DEMCO informed customers that the company’s board of directors has entered into a dispute with Cleco Power over “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel cost charges for operations at their Dolet Hills Power Station (DHPS) in Mansfield. (KALB)

DEMCO services seven parishes, including Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parish, with an average of about 114,000 billed customers per month.

Cleco is a contracted wholesale power supplier for DEMCO, having provided power to DHPS from 2019-2021, before the plant’s closure at the end of 2021. Cleco had been under a Mining Order 3 obligation to keep the mines of DHPS open until at least 2026.

After an extensive audit of their own, DEMCO found that when Cleco ran the plant from 2019 through 2021, DEMCO was charged higher costs for their power than the rate on the market for that period of time.

The company is working to determine the exact amount in overcharges from Cleco, but they believe it is likely more than $30 million. If they are not able to agree with CLECO on terms for reimbursement or bill credits for their customers, Pierce said DEMCO will pursue further legal recourse to “recover costs on behalf of [their] members/owners.”

DEMCO also claims that a Louisiana Public Service Commission investigation indicates the closure of DHPS has resulted in $217 million dollars in disallowance for Cleco customers. That claim comes from the testimony of one expert for LPSC, who found DHPS operations were imprudent.

News Channel 5 reached out to Cleco regarding the matter and DEMCO’s claims. Their response is as follows:

“The cost increases experienced by DEMCO’s customers are substantially driven by increases in the price of natural gas rather than Dolet Hills fuel. High natural gas prices continue to be a major problem for most utilities nationwide, including for Cleco Power and its LPSC-jurisdictional retail customers. The cost of natural gas has skyrocketed. Natural gas prices for June 2022 compared to June 2021 have increased approximately 162 percent based on the Henry Hub index. Fuel costs, including the cost of lignite at the Dolet Hills Power Station, are pass-through costs only, and Cleco Power makes no profit on them at all. The LPSC Staff testimony referenced by DEMCO is the position of one litigant in an ongoing LPSC proceeding, not a final determination by the LPSC, and does not bind the LPSC to any particular outcome. Cleco Power disagrees with the staff’s litigation position and will vigorously contest it. A final determination will be made by the LPSC in the coming months. In any case, Cleco Power’s contract with DEMCO is a wholesale contract subject to the jurisdiction of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission not the LPSC. It was freely negotiated on a market rather than cost of service basis, and a retail rate determination by the LPSC as to Dolet Hills fuel costs will not govern the contract. Cleco Power rejects DEMCO’s factual and legal claims concerning the terms of the contract. Since 2014, Cleco Power has prudently served DEMCO with safe, reliable power. And we’ll continue to do so through the life of our contract ending in 2024.”

*News Channel 5 will continue following this dispute as it unfolds.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.