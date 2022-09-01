Lake Charles man sentenced to 15 years for child porn

(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was sentenced to 15 years and a lifetime of supervision for producing child pornography.

Shane Robinson, 28, pleaded guilty in May to a charge of production of child pornography.

Robinson was identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) as possibly possessing or distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown.

Robinson used his cell phone to produce sexually explicit images of a 4-year-old child and can be seen in one of the images, Brown said.

When questioned by law enforcement, Robinson admitted to producing the images using his cell phone, Brown said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is asking for help in identifying these suspects.
Coca-Cola driver safe after being briefly taken by two armed suspects, police also search for a second stolen vehicle
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Pineville High School
Pistol, marijuana found in vehicle on Pineville High School campus
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location

Latest News

Game Preview: Tioga vs Bolton
FILE - Spring Bayou in Avoyelles Parish, La.
LDWF schedules drawdown on Spring Bayou
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
Brandon Francisco
Mistrial declared for Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial
State superintendent visits Cenla over special ed. classroom cameras