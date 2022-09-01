Longleaf Hospital observes International Overdose Awareness Day

Jojuana Phillips has a look at how Longleaf Hospital is observing International Overdose Awareness Day.
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the number of overdose-related deaths continues to rise around the world, so do efforts to prevent more deaths from happening.

Each year, August 31 is observed as International Overdose Awareness Day. The goal of the day is to raise awareness for overdoses, educate, remember those who have lost their lives to addiction and fight the stigma surrounding overdose deaths.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Longleaf Hospital in Alexandria hosted their third annual International Overdose Awareness Day event. The main focus areas of the event surrounded ending overdose deaths, talking about overdose and ending the stigma.

“People don’t seek help because they don’t want to be labeled,” said Brandy Humphries, Longleaf Director of Outpatient Services.

Humphries and a number of other local addiction specialists spoke at the event, including Dr. Christopher Rodgman, Longleaf Hospital Assistant Medical Director. Community Advocate Dominique Teasley also spoke at the event and shared his personal story of overcoming addiction and becoming a substance abuse advocate.

Dr. Rodgman addressed the substance abuse crisis in Central Louisiana, saying that the increase of fentanyl being found in drugs has aided in the increase of overdose deaths, along with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A demonstration on how to use Narcan was also done at the event, along with discussions about resources that are available in the area for those who are ready to overcome their struggle with addiction.

