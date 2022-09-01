Montgomery vs Grant voted MedExpress Week 1 Game of the Week

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Dry Prong, the KALB Sports Team will be headed your way for the MedExpress Week 1 Game of the Week when the Montgomery Tigers take on the Grant Cougars in an in-parish rivalry.

The Cougars are just 1-3 against the Tigers over the last four meetings but did win last year’s matchup in the season opener, 64-16.

KALB will be live during our 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts during the 5th Quarter with highlights and reactions from the MedExpress Game of the Week as voted on by the fans.

