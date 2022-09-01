Northeast Louisiana daycare workers plead guilty to child cruelty

Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson,...
Four workers arrested at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. - Top Row: Lysa Richardson, Julianne N. Porales / Bottom Row: Taylor Ragonesi, Bridget Delaughter (Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Four people accused of abusing children at a Northeast Louisiana daycare pleaded guilty on Sept. 1, 2022, to the majority of charges against them, according to the Concordia Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

Lysa Richardson, Julianne N. Porales, Taylor Ragonesi, and Bridget Delaughter were arrested in October 2021 after allegations of abuse at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia surfaced a couple of weeks prior.

The four were booked on a total of 21 counts of cruelty to juveniles at the time. The Clerk of Court’s office Thursday said they pleaded guilty to 13 of those counts. Here’s how they break it down. (Ages listed were at the time of arrest.)

  • Lysa Richardson, 36 - Vidalia, LA
    • Charges: 3 Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles
    • Plea: Guilty on All Counts
  • Julianne N. Porales, 27 - Fayette, MS
    • Charges: 11 Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles
    • Plea: Guilty on 6 Counts
  • Taylor Ragonesi, 19 - Ferriday, LA
    • Charges: 3 Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles
    • Plea: Guilty on 1 Count
  • Bridget Delaughter, 34 - Vidalia, LA
    • Charges: 4 Counts of Cruelty to Juveniles
    • Guilty on 3 Counts

In October 2021, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said their investigation began after a report of abuse involving a 14-month-old. The sheriff’s office said the investigation uncovered numerous instances of abuse at the daycare. This included the use of wooden paint sticks against the children. You can read more on their initial arrests here.

According to Louisiana statute, each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years or 20 years, depending on the age of the victim.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2022.

