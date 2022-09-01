NPSO welcomes new K-9 Deputy

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is welcoming a new K-9 Deputy, Roka into their ranks.

Roka is a 2-year-old Belgium Malinois who is certified in the detection of illegal narcotics. She will be joining her partner and handler, Deputy Adam Llorence patrolling communities in Natchitoches Parish. Both Roka and Deputy Llorence recently attended a two-week intensive training course at K-9 Concepts in Scott, La.

Roka will be vital during drug-related traffic stops, drug search warrants, school searches, demonstrations, and patrol and narcotics investigations.

NPSO welcomes new narcotics K-9 deputy. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

“We welcome Roka, be safe and best of luck to you and Deputy Llorence,” said a statement from NSPO.

