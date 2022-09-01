NPSO welcomes new K-9 Deputy

NPSO welcomes new narcotics K-9 deputy.
NPSO welcomes new narcotics K-9 deputy.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is welcoming a new K-9 Deputy, Roka into their ranks.

Roka is a 2-year-old Belgium Malinois who is certified in the detection of illegal narcotics. She will be joining her partner and handler, Deputy Adam Llorence patrolling communities in Natchitoches Parish. Both Roka and Deputy Llorence recently attended a two-week intensive training course at K-9 Concepts in Scott, La.

Roka will be vital during drug-related traffic stops, drug search warrants, school searches, demonstrations, and patrol and narcotics investigations.

“We welcome Roka, be safe and best of luck to you and Deputy Llorence,” said a statement from NSPO.

