NSU preparing for season opener against University of Montana

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons hop on a plane in less than 24 hours to travel to their season opener against the number two team in the FCS, the University of Montana Grizzlies.

This game will have a playoff atmosphere. The Demons are excited, and it gives them the opportunity to look at the team and see where they are early.

“We are excited,” said Head Coach Brad Laird. “Everyone is excited this time of year, but you are ready to put all that work that you have done against somebody else. They have a new quarterback and different pieces to the puzzle that they are putting together that kind of makes week one unnerving a little bit because you do not know. There isn’t film to watch.”

The Grizzlies also bring the crowd noise, and the Demons have been preparing for that. Just last week, Miles Fallin was named starting quarterback for the Demons. Not only will it be his first start with the Demons, but it will also be his first-ever collegiate start.

“We talk a lot about faith and believing in something that you necessarily cannot see,” said Fallin. “We haven’t played together as a team yet and for them, they haven’t either. There are a lot of transfers and variables, and we just look forward to playing someone new and hitting someone in a different color jersey so, the energy is kind of building up. We are excited.”

Now that Beau Blair is calling the plays for the Demons, Fallin said going into their season opener they are going to take it one play at a time and try to continue to accelerate their tempo.

The Demons will take on the Grizzlies on Saturday at 2p.m on ESPN+.

