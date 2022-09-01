Shreveport Dept. of Water and Sewerage to give update on system-wide boil advisory at 2 p.m.

By Daffney Dawson and Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Department of Water and Sewerage will provide an update following a system-wide boil advisory issued on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. You can watch the live event here.

According to city officials, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) conducted a routine inspection and identified areas needing repair on top of several storage tanks at key points in the city’s water system.

Water department leaders say they don’t believe the northern portion of the city has been impacted, but are including it in the advisory out of an abundance of caution. Microbiological testing results haven’t given any indication of contamination.

Boil advisory info from the CDC
Boil advisory info from the CDC(City of Shreveport)

It’s advised that you boil water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it in food preparation. Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has reached a rolling boil.

As a result of the advisory, Caddo Parish Public Schools will hold no classes Thursday, Sept. 1 at its schools that are on the city’s water system. Those campuses will be closed.

“District Central Office facilities will remain open Thursday as well as schools not on the City of Shreveport’s water system,” says a notice from the school district.

“Those campuses are Northwood High School, Donnie Bickham Middle School, Blanchard Elementary School, North Caddo High School, North Caddo Elementary/Middle School, Mooringsport Elementary, Herndon Magnet School, and Keithville Elementary/Middle School. These campuses will maintain normal operations on Thursday.”

Again, schools that are OPEN Thursday include:

  • Northwood High School
  • Donnie Bickham Middle School
  • Blanchard Elementary School
  • North Caddo High School
  • North Caddo Elementary/Middle School
  • Mooringsport Elementary
  • Herndon Magnet School
  • Keithville Elementary/Middle School
  • Evangel Christian Academy

The school district’s statement goes on to say:

“Additionally, extracurricular activities scheduled for Thursday will go on as planned. Visitors and participants are highly encouraged to bring bottled water with them. As a reminder, Friday will be a Virtual Day as the day was previously scheduled in the Board’s adopted 2022-2023 school calendar.”

OTHER CLOSURES

  • Caddo Head Start: Closed Thursday (administrative offices, community centers are still open)
  • Evangel Learning Center: Closed Thursday
  • Linwood Public Charter Elementary: Closed indefinitely
  • Magnolia School of Excellence: Closed Thursday
  • Word of God Academy: Closed Thursday
  • Shreve Memorial Library
    • All Shreve Memorial Library branches within the city of Shreveport will be closed for the remainder of Wednesday, Aug. 31 and on Thursday, Sept. 1. These include:
      • Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Rd.
      • Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Dr.
      • Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Ave.
      • David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
      • Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
      • Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Ave.
      • Main Branch, 424 Texas St. (closed for renovations)
      • Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Ave.
      • Support Services Center, 885 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
      • Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Ave.
      • West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Rd.

Shreve Memorial’s North Shreveport Branch (4844 N Market St.) and North Caddo Branch (615 N Pine St. in Vivian) will remain open, as well as part-time branches located outside Shreveport city limits.

