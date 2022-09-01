State superintendent visits Pineville school to discuss implementation of cameras in special education classrooms

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Last week the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved a policy for school systems regarding the installation of cameras in certain special education classrooms.

School systems will adopt policies by the end of the year or within 60 days after receiving funding for the installation of cameras, whichever comes first.

State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley is visiting schools in north and central Louisiana to discuss the implementation policy.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, he visited J.I. Barron Elementary in Pineville to tour classrooms where cameras will be installed and meet with students, faculty and staff to discuss the implementation policy.

“Parents of students with exceptionalities are extremely passionate, and rightfully so. And so, through their advocacy, through work with our agency, through work with key legislators, they were able to pass the law and get funding for this,” said Brumley.

Special education classrooms and settings where cameras would be installed include self-contained classrooms, settings with a majority of students receiving special education services and assigned to one or more self-contained classrooms or settings that provide special education services for at least 50 percent of the day and camera installation has been requested by a parent or guardian.

Click here to view the full policy.

