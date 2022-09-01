Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, S&P 500 ekes out a gain

NEW YORK (AP) - A late burst of buying erased some of the stock market’s losses, leaving indexes mixed on Wall Street at the closing bell.

The S&P 500 index of large companies managed to eke out a gain of just over a quarter of one percent, all of it coming in the last 10 minutes of trading.

The narrow gain ended a four-day losing streak for the benchmark index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended about half a percent higher.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index ended lower, as did several measures of small and mid-size companies.

Treasury yields rose and crude oil prices fell.

