Taxidermied cheetah, zebra, lions recovered in bizarre E. Feliciana burglary case

Deputies have recovered the makings of an exotic zoo as part of their ongoing investigation...
Deputies have recovered the makings of an exotic zoo as part of their ongoing investigation into the burglary of a dead man’s home in East Feliciana Parish.(E. Feliciana Sheriff’s Office)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have recovered the makings of an exotic zoo as part of their ongoing investigation into the burglary of a dead man’s home in East Feliciana Parish.

Two lions, a zebra, a cheetah and other animals that had preserved by a taxidermist were found at a storage unit near Essen Lane in Baton Rouge Thursday morning, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said.

Taxidermied cheetah, zebra, lions recovered in bizarre E. Feliciana burglary case.
Taxidermied cheetah, zebra, lions recovered in bizarre E. Feliciana burglary case.(E. Feliciana Sheriff’s Office)
Taxidermied cheetah, zebra, lions recovered in bizarre E. Feliciana burglary case.
Taxidermied cheetah, zebra, lions recovered in bizarre E. Feliciana burglary case.(E. Feliciana Sheriff’s Office)

The recovery of those items comes a day after investigators recovered dozens of other stolen things including vehicles, guns, utility trailers, a dirt bike and more from a home off Government Street in Baton Rouge.

“I really think in this day in time, we all have to be watching you know camera systems, things like that, are so critical now, and you know nobody is really exempt,” adds Travis.

Travis says all of the items once belonged to a Jackson, Louisiana man who passed away several years ago. Some of the items were stolen from the man’s still unoccupied home, while others were stolen from nearly a dozen buildings located on the same 100 acre property in East Feliciana Parish.

Deputies say they arrested Timothy Tyler, 46, of Baton Rouge, and Jennifer Doiron, 46, of Denham Springs when the two returned to the home in Jackson Wednesday morning. Deputies had been staking out that home after learning of items being stolen from there.

Sheriff Travis said the two suspects are being cooperative with investigators and led deputies to the stolen items. “Sometimes these property crimes are very difficult to solve, but they really felt like they were going to be able to get this because they thought that they were coming back, and they did.”

Tyler is charged with 88 counts of theft of a firearm, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen things, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Doiron is charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespassing, attempted theft over $1,500, and principal to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Sheriff Travis says more arrests are expected.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is asking for help in identifying these suspects.
Coca-Cola driver safe after being briefly taken by two armed suspects, police also search for a second stolen vehicle
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Pineville High School
Pistol, marijuana found in vehicle on Pineville High School campus
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location

Latest News

Alexandria Police Union to hold closed mayoral forum to address public safety, rising crime concerns
State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley visiting J.I. Barron Elementary School in Pineville, La....
State superintendent visits Pineville school to discuss implementation of cameras in special education classrooms
Shreveport water tower
Shreveport Dept. of Water & Sewerage says boil advisory to remain in place until damage to tank can be repaired
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive