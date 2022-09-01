Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive.

According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.

APD said the victim was treated for moderate non-life threatening injuries from being thrown from the bicycle when he was struck by the car.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact Crimestoppers at (318) 443-7867 (443-STOP), the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

