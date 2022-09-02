87-year-old has shot nearly 1.5 million free throws

Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.
Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.(KHGI via CNN Newsource)
By KHGI staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOOK, Neb. (KHGI) – A man in Nebraska isn’t focused on layups or dunks. Instead, he’s dedicated to the basics.

Gene Malleck has been shooting free throws at the McCook YMCA every weekday since 1999.

The 87-year-old shoots at least 250 balls each time and keeps track of his makes and misses.

“If I don’t come here, there’s something missing in my day,” Malleck said. “It’s really an important part of my day.”

Malleck said he’s taken close to 1.5 million shots, making nearly 96% of them.

Copyright 2022 KHGI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
Circle K Discount
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
Brandon Francisco
Mistrial declared for Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial

Latest News

Shreveport water tower
Contractor says repairs on water structures are complete; sample must be sent to LDH for testing
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes
A voting machine from the 2020 election somehow was sold by a Goodwill store.
Stolen voting machine bought on eBay
President Joe Biden discusses the jobs report released earlier in the day. (CNN, POOL)
Biden on jobs report: Fastest growth in history
A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited...
White House seeks $13.7 billion more for Ukraine