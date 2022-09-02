Ball woman arrested following R.A.D.E. investigation

A woman from Ball was arrested after a R.A.D.E. investigation
A woman from Ball was arrested after a R.A.D.E. investigation(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Ball woman was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a tip in early August about narcotics sales.

Angelique Houston, 45, of Ball, was identified as a suspect and arrested for possession CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute-R.A.D.E. arrest warrant, possession of CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession CDS IV w/ intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute and possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute. She remains in jail at the time of this release, held on a $94,900 bond.

Agents found a half pound of crystal meth, marijuana and Xanax bars during a search at her residence.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
Circle K Discount
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
Brandon Francisco
Mistrial declared for Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial

Latest News

Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
Shreveport water tower
Contractor says repairs on water structures are complete; samples must be sent to LDH for testing
Firefighters extinguished a fire on Levin Street on 9/2/2022
Alexandria firefighters respond to fire on Levin Street
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Oak Hill Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-9/2/2022