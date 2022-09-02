Cenla Food Bank joins national fight to end hunger

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has joined Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign for an annual call to action.
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has joined Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign, along with 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, for an annual call to action.

This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced to make between food and other basic needs.

Nearly 60,000 people in central Louisiana struggle with hunger.

During September, community members can sign up to be monthly donors to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana and double their first month’s donation.

An anonymous donor has offered to match new recurring donor commitments for the month of September.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
A woman from Ball was arrested after a R.A.D.E. investigation
Ball woman arrested following R.A.D.E. investigation
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
Circle K Discount
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location

Latest News

MME
Game of the Week Preview: Montgomery vs Grant
Cenla Food Bank joins national fight to end hunger
The scene of a vehicle accident that occurred at a Chevron gas station in Creola, La. on Sept....
Truck crashes into Chevron gas station on Hwy 71
New data shows national math & reading scores nosedive during pandemic