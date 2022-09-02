Cenla Food Bank joins national fight to end hunger

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has joined Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign, along with 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, for an annual call to action.

This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of people in America are often forced to make between food and other basic needs.

Nearly 60,000 people in central Louisiana struggle with hunger.

During September, community members can sign up to be monthly donors to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana and double their first month’s donation.

An anonymous donor has offered to match new recurring donor commitments for the month of September.

