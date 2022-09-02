City of Alexandria hosting National Day of Service event Sept. 10

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

Local residents are asked to join the City of Alexandria and numerous community partners in a day of service to benefit the community on Saturday, September 10.

“We are excited to be able to bring together so many community-minded partners to help us remember those we lost in the 9/11 attacks, honor our first responders and give service to our community. I hope you plan to join us next Saturday to serve,” said Mayor Jeff Hall.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at the Alexandria Youth Complex on Masonic Drive next to Bringhurst Field. The event will begin with a moment of remembrance honoring those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks as well as all first responders. Scheduled service activities include a blood drive by LifeShare Blood Center, a food drive by the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, assembly of disaster recovery kits by the United Way of Central Louisiana and neighborhood clean-up projects. Additional organizations helping support the day of service activities include Louisiana State University of Alexandria, Central Louisiana Technical and Community College, Louisiana Christian University and Stephens Media Group radio stations.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. for groups wanting to participate in neighborhood clean-up projects. The City will provide trash collection kits, which include items such as trash bags, grabbers and gloves, to registered groups and City Sanitation Department crews will pick up the collected trash at the end of the event.

Those wishing to donate blood may register in advance by going to https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/244159

