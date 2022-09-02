City of Alexandria hosting National Day of Service event Sept. 10

National Day of Service
National Day of Service(City of Alexandria)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

Local residents are asked to join the City of Alexandria and numerous community partners in a day of service to benefit the community on Saturday, September 10.

“We are excited to be able to bring together so many community-minded partners to help us remember those we lost in the 9/11 attacks, honor our first responders and give service to our community. I hope you plan to join us next Saturday to serve,” said Mayor Jeff Hall.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at the Alexandria Youth Complex on Masonic Drive next to Bringhurst Field. The event will begin with a moment of remembrance honoring those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks as well as all first responders. Scheduled service activities include a blood drive by LifeShare Blood Center, a food drive by the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, assembly of disaster recovery kits by the United Way of Central Louisiana and neighborhood clean-up projects. Additional organizations helping support the day of service activities include Louisiana State University of Alexandria, Central Louisiana Technical and Community College, Louisiana Christian University and Stephens Media Group radio stations.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. for groups wanting to participate in neighborhood clean-up projects. The City will provide trash collection kits, which include items such as trash bags, grabbers and gloves, to registered groups and City Sanitation Department crews will pick up the collected trash at the end of the event.

Those wishing to donate blood may register in advance by going to https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/244159

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
Circle K Discount
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location
Brandon Francisco
Mistrial declared for Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial

Latest News

Shreveport water tower
Contractor says repairs on water structures are complete; boil advisory lifted for southeast zone
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
A woman from Ball was arrested after a R.A.D.E. investigation
Ball woman arrested following R.A.D.E. investigation
Firefighters extinguished a fire on Levin Street on 9/2/2022
Alexandria firefighters respond to fire on Levin Street