Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief arrested for malfeasance in office

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Lecompte police officer and former Turkey Creek assistant chief of police, was arrested in August on several charges, including malfeasance in office.

The arrest follows an investigation that began on August 8 by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, which uncovered that Christopher Lemaire, 38, of Erath, made multiple traffic stops from February through July of 2022, where malfeasance activity was present and conducted narcotics investigations outside of his jurisdiction.

He recently resigned from his role with the Turkey Creek Police Department prior to the investigation for policy violations.

He was arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office while on duty for the Lecompte Police Department and sent back to the Evangeline Parish jail, where he faces 10 counts of malfeasance in office and one count of possession of schedule two narcotics.

Lemaire’s bond was set at $15,000. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

