KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 1 Matchups around Cenla

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - This season, the KALB Sports Team is introducing a new segment called Bulletin Material, where each week, Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison will be picking their favorites to win some of the biggest games in Cenla.

MedExpress Game of the Week: Montgomery vs Grant

  • Dylan’s Pick: Grant 48-20
  • Elijah’s Pick: Grant 42-0
  • Mary Margaret: Grant 56-13

Carencro vs ASH:

  • Dylan’s Pick: ASH 38-35
  • Elijah’s Pick: ASH 35-21
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Carencro 42-35

Marksville vs Avoyelles:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Avoyelles 48-20
  • Elijah’s Pick: Avoyelles 56-12
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Avoyelles 47-21

Jennings vs Leesville:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 42-34
  • Elijah’s Pick: Jennings 27-14
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jennings 35-28

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
Circle K Discount
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location
Brandon Francisco
Mistrial declared for Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial

Latest News

LSU Tigers
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Caesar’s Superdome policies in place ahead of LSU’s season opener
St. Fred vs Menard
Week 1: St. Fred vs Menard, Tioga vs Bolton
Game Preview: Tioga vs Bolton
Montgomery vs Grant voted MedExpress Week 1 Game of the Week