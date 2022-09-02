KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 1 Matchups around Cenla

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - This season, the KALB Sports Team is introducing a new segment called Bulletin Material, where each week, Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison will be picking their favorites to win some of the biggest games in Cenla.

MedExpress Game of the Week: Montgomery vs Grant

Dylan’s Pick: Grant 48-20

Elijah’s Pick: Grant 42-0

Mary Margaret: Grant 56-13

Carencro vs ASH:

Dylan’s Pick: ASH 38-35

Elijah’s Pick: ASH 35-21

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Carencro 42-35

Marksville vs Avoyelles:

Dylan’s Pick: Avoyelles 48-20

Elijah’s Pick: Avoyelles 56-12

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Avoyelles 47-21

Jennings vs Leesville:

Dylan’s Pick: Leesville 42-34

Elijah’s Pick: Jennings 27-14

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jennings 35-28

