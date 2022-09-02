Lake Charles man charged with 1st-degree rape of child

Hunter K. Smith
Hunter K. Smith(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 2, in connection with the rape of a girl under 14 years old, authorities say.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of the rape on Aug. 30, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent. Detectives investigated the report and identified the suspect as Hunter K. Smith, 26, of Lake Charles.

Detectives brought Smith in for questioning on Sept. 1 and arrested him on a charge of first-degree rape, Vincent said.

Smith is held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $1 million bond.

